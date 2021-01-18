Warmer weather on the way

|
MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT)- Temperatures are going to climb back into the 60’s this week as warmer weather returns.
TODAY.
Under a sunny sky high temperatures will top out in the upper 50’s as high pressure builds in from the southwest. It will be breezy at times as wind gusts top out around 20 mph. Tonight, cold weather returns as overnight lows fall towards the freezing mark under a clear sky.
TOMORROW.
The 60’s return tomorrow afternoon in Middle Georgia! Highs will top out in the low and middle 60’s before falling into the low 40’s overnight as clouds build in. High resolution models spit out a few showers as a weak front moves through so we will keep an eye on that.
WEEK AHEAD.
Clouds will increase throughout the day on Wednesday ahead of rain on Thursday and Friday. Isolated downpours are likely on Thursday before better organization of rain pushes in by Friday. Temperatures will remain in the low 60’s during the afternoon hours. For the time being the weekend looks dry.
