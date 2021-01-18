Warmer weather on the way this week

|
Skies stayed clear today in Middle Georgia, allowing for a mild day with highs in the upper 50’s and low 60’s.
Through the day tomorrow a weak cold front will approach Middle Georgia, and although it won’t bring much rain (just a 10% chance for our northern counties), it will allow our temperatures to warm into the 60’s.
This will bring what we call zonal flow, which will keep the mild, Pacific air moving through the area, and blocking out the cold Canadian air.
By Wednesday morning the front will pass through and behind it we will see some clearing.
Don’t expect any huge changes in our weather for Wednesday other than a slight cool down.
Dry weather will come to an end on Thursday as showers push in from the west.
Right now, it doesn’t look like there will be much instability to work with, so thunderstorms are unlikely.
Rain will continue off and on from Thursday into Friday.
Heavy rain will be possible, especially on Friday, in some parts of Middle Georgia, before the rain finally moves out Friday night.
Rain totals 1-2″ will be possible in Middle Georgia through the end of the week.
Dry weather returns for the weekend as temperatures remain above normal for this time of year.
Although the sunshine break will be nice, showers will once again be possible for the start of next week.