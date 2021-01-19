BCSD Chief of Staff named Superintendent of Griffin-Spalding County School System

Keith Simmons (Photo courtesy: Bibb County School District)
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County School District Chief of Staff Keith Simmons was named Superintendent of Griffin-Spalding County School system during a called meeting of the Griffin-Spalding County Board of Education on Tuesday, according to a BCSD news release.

Simmons, who has served as Chief of Staff for BCSD since 2015, was appointed to the position in a 5-0 vote.

“I have known Mr. Simmons for almost a decade, and I am very excited about his promotion,” BCSD Superintendent Dr. Curtis Jones said. “He will excel, and he will make those of us who know him in Bibb County very proud. Congratulations to Mr. Simmons.”

Simmons has served as a teacher, coach, Dean of Students, assistant principal, principal and chief of staff during his 25+ years in education, according to a Griffin-Spalding Schools news release.

Simmons, a Florida native who once held the title of principal at Griffin High School, will start his new role March 1.

