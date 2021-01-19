Biden’s inauguration underway with unprecedented security presence

Listen to the content of this post:

(NBC News) — President-elect Joe Biden is traveling to Washington today ahead of tomorrow’s inauguration.

A ceremony will be unlike any other taking place in the middle of a pandemic and with security at a level higher than at any point in our nation’s history.

The security perimeter pushes out further and further from the Capitol. A couple of miles away here, in some spots, there are blockades more than 4-miles out.

As the nation prepares for tomorrow’s transfer of power.

The build-up of troops, the building of fences blocking-off roads and bridges show an unprecedented security presence in the nation’s Capitol.

More than 25,000 national guard soldiers and airmen stand alongside federal agents, state and local police.

Meanwhile, President-elect Joe Biden makes his way to Washington for tomorrow’s inauguration.

“I know these are dark times but there is always light,” President-elect Biden said.

Like the core of the city, the National Mall is locked down. Flags are replacing the hundreds-of-thousands who normally fill the open space for the ceremony but can’t because of coronavirus and security concerns.

The President-elect will spend time here later today honoring the now more than 400,000 Americans lost to the virus.

Framed by the deadly attack on the Capitol, some have suggested carrying out the transfer of power at an undisclosed indoor location. But organizers say they’re confident the process can continue just like it has for more than 200-years.

“At this point, there’s every reason to believe we can go forward with the inauguration outdoors, even if the inauguration was indoors there’d be a lot of security anyway,” said Senator Amy Klobuchar, of Minnesota.

This security will remain in place through at least the end of the month.