2 men charged in complaints related to Capitol violence appear in Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Two men have been charged in criminal complaints connected with the Capitol violence on January 6. This is according to a news release from the Middle District of Georgia U.S. Attorney’s Office.
The news release states that the complaints were filed in Washington DC alleging unlawful conduct. Complaint names the two defendants as:
- William McCall Calhoun, 57, of Americus
- Michael Shane Daughtry, 58, of Pelham
William McCall Calhoun
Calhoun made his first appearance in Macon federal court on Friday, January 15. Authorities charged Calhoun with:
- entering a restricted building or grounds
- violent entry or disorderly conduct
- tampering with a witness, victim, or informant
Calhoun remains in custody.
Michael Shane Daughtry
Daughtry self-reported in Macon and also had his preliminary and detention hearing in Macon federal court on Friday. Authorities charged Daughtry with:
- a misdemeanor
- entering a restricted building or grounds
Authorities released Daughtry on a bond with conditions, including internet restrictions and his firearms currently held by the U.S. Marshals.