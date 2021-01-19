Listen to the content of this post:

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)- 19 families were impacted by the fire at the Coldwater Creek Apartments Sunday.

The Red Cross partnered with Southside Baptist Church to help provide for the families. Pastor Matt Walls says once they heard about what happened, they wanted to help.

Walls says the church will begin collecting any items the families may need like clothes and furniture. So far they have not assessed what is needed, but have collected items from people already.

“We’re providing health services, mental health services, spiritual care,” said Holly Winner, Executive Director for the Central Midwest Georgia Chapter of the Red Cross.

Winner says they’re working to connect the individuals with the resources they need.

If you wish to donate items, you can drop them off at Southside Baptist Church in Warner Robins or donate at https://southside.church/give