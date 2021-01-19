How GBI prepares for Inauguration Day

Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation always monitors threats — and the days leading up to Inauguration Day look no different.

Nelly Miles —Public Affairs Director for the GBI— tells us how the agency is preparing.

“The Georgia State Patrol is overseeing the efforts to handle the physical security at our Capitol,” Miles said. “We have GBI agents that are on standby and ready to support those needs.”

GBI oversees the Georgia Information and Sharing and Analysis Center. Investigators send a report to GISAC anytime suspicious activity appears.

An analyst then determines what law enforcement agency needs that information. Miles says it’s used in their daily operations but you get to see its effectiveness during times of heightened security.

“Think of it as a clearinghouse for counter-terrorism and criminal intelligence,” said Miles.

GBI works with its law enforcement partners at the state, local, and federal levels.

“We will continue to monitor all potential activity that’s in the state of Georgia,” said Miles.

We reached out to the Georgia State Patrol for an interview but they were unavailable. When asked to comment on measures taken to keep the Capitol safe, they responded with the following statement from January 12:

“The Department of Public Safety continues to monitor protest activity and to evaluate security measures on Capitol Hill. We have a strategic plan to provide a safe and secure environment at the Capitol. As always, we will continue to support those who wish to exercise their First Amendment rights in a peaceful manner. However, we will not tolerate any unlawful behavior or threats of violence, or damage to state property. We prepared to respond in the appropriate manner as we have always done in the past.”

Miles deems a threat low right now. But they are working with law enforcement statewide to ensure safety.

“The main thing is that Georgia should be assured that we’re prepared,” said Miles. “We have put all the efforts in place but if they do see anything that’s suspicious certainly they need to report it to the appropriate authorities.”

How to report suspicious activity