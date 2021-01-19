Georgia certifies Democrats Warnock, Ossoff’s Senate wins

|
ATLANTA, Georgia (AP) — Georgia certified the victories of Democratic US Senate candidates, Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, Tuesday.
The certification closes the chapter on a long, contentious election cycle.
The action paves the way for Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff to be sworn in, giving Democrats control of the chamber. They’ll take office just as the Senate considers whether to convict President Donald Trump in an impeachment trial for inciting the deadly storming of the U.S. Capitol.
The certification by Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger officially seals Warnock and Ossoff’s victories. They defeated Republicans Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue in the Jan. 5 runoffs.
Both Loeffler and Perdue conceded days after the election.
Warnock, who served as pastor for the same Atlanta church where civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. preached, becomes the first African American from Georgia elected to the Senate.
Ossoff becomes the state’s first Jewish senator and, at 33-years-old, the Senate’s youngest member.
