UPDATE (Tuesday, January 19 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

By
Tucker Sargent
-
0
24021
Cases reported by county in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, January 19, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 1/19/21

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 689,676 cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, January 19, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts.

 
County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 1613 8690.26 44 136
Atkinson 718 8619.45 12 98
Bacon 939 8233.95 22 67
Baker 145 4653.4 6 30
Baldwin 3273 7366.98 77 242
Banks 1368 6846.16 23 156
Barrow 6428 7441.28 82 452
Bartow 8118 7328.63 140 537
Ben Hill 1366 8206.67 44 133
Berrien 910 4720.9 24 54
Bibb 11005 7232.99 269 1290
Bleckley 711 5538.25 32 43
Brantley 734 3822.52 22 57
Brooks 838 5328.42 31 77
Bryan 2018 5156.25 19 138
Bulloch 4241 5336.81 41 174
Burke 1421 6360.22 21 125
Butts 1631 6478.91 52 94
Calhoun 406 6427.1 12 63
Camden 2594 4810.47 21 104
Candler 679 6265.57 28 52
Carroll 6018 5010.03 103 266
Catoosa 4082 5935.64 44 172
Charlton 934 7048.52 15 48
Chatham 15020 5140.74 264 1188
Chattahoochee 2198 20448.41 1 20
Chattooga 1835 7409.35 47 127
Cherokee 16256 6097.14 168 948
Clarke 10231 7883.4 78 357
Clay 164 5744.31 3 9
Clayton 16222 5321.52 255 1018
Clinch 623 9359.98 16 54
Cobb 46363 5864.37 621 2501
Coffee 3826 8888.99 98 557
Colquitt 2793 6152.93 48 189
Columbia 8822 5561.33 104 340
Cook 1063 6096.23 28 91
Coweta 6506 4280.23 94 233
Crawford 427 3491.99 9 49
Crisp 1147 5146.04 32 132
Dade 888 5494.37 8 42
Dawson 2131 7886.46 20 188
Decatur 1840 6990.35 46 122
DeKalb 43121 5436.65 543 3460
Dodge 990 4856.51 48 94
Dooly 636 4746.27 24 71
Dougherty 4651 5173.24 227 827
Douglas 8679 5713.4 113 610
Early 817 8052.43 40 63
Echols 335 8440.41 2 10
Effingham 2838 4432.57 39 185
Elbert 1322 6978.09 27 100
Emanuel 1589 7011.12 47 111
Evans 640 5988.58 9 61
Fannin 1629 6189.21 39 133
Fayette 4677 3978.94 85 187
Floyd 7906 7912.65 123 621
Forsyth 12561 4974.52 93 733
Franklin 1975 8465.86 25 118
Fulton 62813 5714.53 824 3604
Gilmer 1966 6257.76 37 155
Glascock 113 3735.54 4 13
Glynn 5499 6390.69 128 400
Gordon 4771 8218.92 71 232
Grady 1324 5395.27 35 134
Greene 1186 6336.49 28 93
Gwinnett 65424 6736.79 628 4270
Habersham 4141 9041.48 105 403
Hall 20896 10126.53 270 1931
Hancock 728 8885.63 49 85
Haralson 1401 4560.25 25 55
Harris 1642 4730.35 34 117
Hart 1435 5496.61 24 105
Heard 492 3977.36 12 31
Henry 13950 5815.75 167 406
Houston 7944 5058.62 131 544
Irwin 615 6519.67 13 65
Jackson 6614 8854.08 79 367
Jasper 521 3669.27 9 39
Jeff Davis 1093 7215.47 32 87
Jefferson 1353 8835.63 44 124
Jenkins 630 7346.08 34 76
Johnson 667 6904.05 31 81
Jones 1267 4431.46 23 85
Lamar 1040 5375.51 32 68
Lanier 440 4250.8 7 22
Laurens 3174 6710.93 119 283
Lee 1326 4424.28 36 137
Liberty 2091 3377.81 33 165
Lincoln 398 4898.46 14 42
Long 510 2560.88 7 34
Lowndes 6615 5611.73 107 286
Lumpkin 2343 6931.54 32 222
Macon 464 3572.53 15 62
Madison 2121 7028.53 22 109
Marion 309 3726.03 10 27
McDuffie 1268 5871.19 26 118
McIntosh 507 3480.47 8 47
Meriwether 1106 5261.66 22 103
Miller 530 9195 4 26
Mitchell 1311 5943.96 61 198
Monroe 1498 5402.68 68 137
Montgomery 632 6851.69 14 36
Morgan 951 4969.17 8 61
Murray 3251 8074.81 44 182
Muscogee 10782 5626.59 221 832
Newton 5726 5096.39 139 453
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23963 0 305 1028
Oconee 2293 5493.93 42 101
Oglethorpe 950 6233.6 15 59
Paulding 7777 4507.31 126 257
Peach 1457 5322.37 33 156
Pickens 1915 5711.3 22 131
Pierce 1039 5315.94 30 112
Pike 799 4236.48 16 58
Polk 3194 7345.57 55 267
Pulaski 503 4617.64 25 44
Putnam 1408 6433.63 36 105
Quitman 62 2702.7 1 7
Rabun 1262 7429.65 26 130
Randolph 390 5774.36 30 66
Richmond 15477 7652.79 257 1011
Rockdale 4543 4784.12 84 564
Schley 176 3336.49 2 18
Screven 645 4640.29 11 54
Seminole 645 7923.83 12 56
Spalding 3035 4391.55 100 334
Stephens 2503 9506.99 62 214
Stewart 650 10605.32 17 115
Sumter 1578 5367.53 74 234
Talbot 304 4936.67 11 32
Taliaferro 83 5085.78 0 5
Tattnall 1519 5977.73 27 95
Taylor 418 5252.58 17 56
Telfair 638 4078.24 34 61
Terrell 491 5798.98 35 96
Thomas 2942 6621.5 87 260
Tift 3159 7736.96 80 365
Toombs 2512 9309.57 68 149
Towns 859 7138.11 27 103
Treutlen 527 7717.09 16 43
Troup 4804 6822.51 133 417
Turner 531 6575.04 25 72
Twiggs 442 5466.24 20 75
Union 1672 6599.57 47 161
Unknown 3608 0 15 59
Upson 1484 5647.52 77 132
Walker 4698 6749.03 59 193
Walton 6146 6414.51 108 363
Ware 2577 7187.68 95 275
Warren 296 5681.38 7 37
Washington 1385 6821.99 29 91
Wayne 2158 7199.57 52 196
Webster 78 3058.82 2 11
Wheeler 423 5348.34 19 30
White 2504 7884.63 47 233
Whitfield 12707 12139.83 156 609
Wilcox 419 4766.78 25 65
Wilkes 554 5532.25 9 55
Wilkinson 631 7074.78 20 101
Worth 1054 5232.85 43 136
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts and data: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts and data shared here simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 6,415,717 (5,988,737 reported molecular tests; 426,980 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 689,676 (11.5% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 47,006 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 11,265 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Tuesday, January 19, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

