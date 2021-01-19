Limited COVID vaccination appointments now available at NCHD

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The North Central Health District has limited COVID-19 vaccination appointments available this week.
On Friday, the 13-county public health district reported it had booked all appointments for the vaccine supply it had available. However on Monday, the NCHD announced it received a small allocation of the COVID-19 vaccine.
The North Central Health District can now schedule a limited number of new appointments for the week of Jan. 19 – Jan. 23. Phase 1A+ eligible individuals must use the numbers 478-749-0179 or 1-844-987-0099 to schedule an appointment.
NCHD will begin scheduling for next week when more vaccine arrives.
Please follow the NCHD website and social media channels for further updates.
