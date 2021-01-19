Macon-Bibb Commissioners pass moratorium for liquor liceses, pawn shops

Mayor Lester Miller speaks on the Liquor and Pawn Licenses.
MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) – Macon-Bibb Commissioners voted to pass a liquor license and pawn store cap.

This means each county district can only have a certain number of liquor licenses and pawn brokers in their areas.

The rule will only allow 3 new licenses per district for the extent of the ordinance.

District 4 Commissioner Mallory Jones says he supports the new rule, but is happy it will only last a short time.

“We don’t want to paint everything with a broad brush, you know. There are reputable people that run for instance, package stores, small business owners. They collect a lot of tax dollars for Macon-Bibb and the state of Georgia,” said Commissioner Jones.

The moratorium will last for the next six months. Mayor Lester Miller and commissioners will visit the issue again in July.