Macon-Bibb Mayor names second day to celebrate MLK

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon-Bibb Mayor Lester Miller signed an executive order naming another day to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
In the order, Mayor Miller condemned racial injustice and discrimination, and cited Dr. King’s work for equality.
He named January 21 as MLK day, and encouraged residents to celebrate Dr. King’s life and legacy.
District 2 Commissioner Elaine Lucas thanked the Mayor and said Dr. King should be celebrated for his accomplishments every day.
“We need to celebrate the ideals and tenets of Dr. King, 365 days not just on the day that he died in January, and not on the day he was assassinated in April,” said Commissioner Lucas.
She also thanked the Mayor and community for the wreath laying ceremony on Monday.
Mayor Miller hopes the community will use the day for kindness and remembering what Dr. King fought for.