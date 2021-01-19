Macon radio stations, Hutchinson Kia gift free car during pandemic

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Several local radio stations are giving back to the community. Over the weekend Macon Radio Alliance joined Hutchinson Kia of Macon for the first ever “Road to Rio” giveaway.
Radio listeners had the chance to submit a letter explaining why they need a car during the coronavirus pandemic.
The stations narrowed down entries to four finalists. After a drawing this weekend, Astra Freeman won the 2020 Kia Rio. Freeman says she plans to use the new car to start a personal business.
The Macon Radio Alliance includes Power 107.1, KISS 105.1/107.5, PRAISE 99.5 and The Fox 94.7/95.5.
