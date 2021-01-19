Macon radio stations, Hutchinson Kia gift free car during pandemic

Astra Freeman won the 2020 Kia Rio.

By
Shelby Coates
-
0
54
Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Several local radio stations are giving back to the community. Over the weekend Macon Radio Alliance joined Hutchinson Kia of Macon for the first ever “Road to Rio” giveaway.

Radio listeners had the chance to submit a letter explaining why they need a car during the coronavirus pandemic.

The stations narrowed down entries to four finalists. After a drawing this weekend, Astra Freeman won the 2020 Kia Rio. Freeman says she plans to use the new car to start a personal business.

The Macon Radio Alliance includes Power 107.1, KISS 105.1/107.5, PRAISE 99.5 and The Fox 94.7/95.5.

Previous articleMacon-Bibb departments implement new work schedules
Next articleNew owner purchases Crystal Lake Apartments in Macon for $6.5M
mm
Shelby Coates
Shelby Coates is an evening anchor/producer at 41NBC News. She anchors the 5, 5:30, and 6 evening newscasts. She also works behind the scenes producing the 5:00pm and managing newsroom assignments. She returns to 41NBC after working in Evansville, Indiana as the Morning/Noon Anchor and Executive Producer for WEVV. Shelby also spent time in Spartanburg, South Carolina, where she spent three years anchoring and producing the weekend morning newscasts at WSPA-TV. She also worked as a general assignment reporter, receiving several honors for her investigative and consumer reporting. Shelby has spent time working as a news anchor/reporter in Chattanooga, Tennessee; Macon, Georgia; and Abilene, Texas. Shelby is a native of Clarksville, Tennessee. She graduated from Abilene Christian University in Texas with a bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and Mass Communication and a minor in sociology. Shelby has a passion for empowering local communities, church ministry, public speaking, strengthening women and mentoring young people.