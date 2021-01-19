Monroe County Schools mourns loss of coach who died from Covid-19

|
Mary Persons coach David Lee Carey died Monday from Covid-19 complications.
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Monroe County Schools and Mary Persons High School families mourn the loss of longtime teacher and coach David Lee Carey. Coach Carey died Monday of Covid-19 complications.
According to a news release from Monroe County School Systems, Carey went into the hospital in late December.
Coach Carey taught for more than 30 years. He spent the last 25 years teaching at Mary Persons where he taught in the social studies department and coached football, basketball, and track.
Mary Persons Principal Dr. Jim Finch asks that everyone keep Coach Carey’s family in their thoughts and prayers.
Superintendent Dr. Mike Hickman says extra counselors will be available at the high school on Tuesday to support students and staff.