New owner purchases Crystal Lake Apartments in Macon for $6.5M

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Crystal Lake Apartments in Macon has a new owner thanks to a $6.5 million deal.
Atlanta-based, commercial real estate brokerage firm Bull Realty, Inc., states it closed the deal between seller Crown Bay Group, LLC, and buyer Perry Hall 895, LLC. Bull Realty. According to Bull Realty, the deal on the multifamily community closed on May 28, 2020.
In April 2019, families had to leave the complex after the former owners could not make needed repairs. Residents say the complex conditions were declining with frequent power and water loss. In February 2019, families went without water when the complex had a $41,000 past due water bill. That same month a water pipe burst in both the high-rise and mid-rise towers allowing water into electrical wires.
In the spring, Strategic Management Group took over the property. They gave residents notices to leave the apartment complex, stating they could no longer safely continue operations.
Bull Realty CEO Michael Bull says the deal is an awesome win for the Macon community. Bull says Marco Welch of Bull Realty secured the buyer. Real estate lawyer Todd Robinson with Robinson, LLC aided in the closing. The lender was Jonathan Block with The Westmoore Group, LLC.
“The real winners are the community, the buyer and the seller,” said Bull. “This will once again be an awesome place to live.”
The former Crystal Lake Apartments sits on 50 acres along Chambers Road in Macon. At the time of purchase 235 units sat on the property.