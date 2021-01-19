Pair of cold fronts to move through the state

|
MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT)-The first of two cold fronts will move through overnight, increasing cloud cover and allowing for a few sprinkles.
TODAY.
Under a sunny sky this afternoon temperatures will warm into the low and middle 60’s. A cold front will sink south through Middle Georgia overnight. As this happens, clouds will increase and we will see the chance for a few sprinkles. Temperatures will be in the low 40’s.
TOMORROW.
We will the morning clouds by the afternoon and we will be dealing with another afternoon of sunshine and above normal temperatures. High will top out in the low 60’s again before falling into the low 40’s overnight.
EXTENDED FORECAST.
Rain returns on Thursday as isolated showers move into the area. Better coverage of rain moves in with our second cold front of the week on Friday. Scattered showers will bring locally heavy rainfall to the area. We will dry out during the weekend before another round of rain moves in early next week.
