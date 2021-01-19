|
Listen to the content of this post:
PEACH COUNTY, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)- A 178 acre lot outside the city limits of Fort Valley, will soon see development.
B.J. Walker, Executive Director with the Development of Authority says the idea came from someone in Atlanta, who wanted to expand their business to a place that didn’t have a lot of traffic.
Walker says the project will begin in 2022. The hope is to have 100 acres for businesses and 50% a green space.
“The project could create over 1000 jobs,” said Walker.
Walker says he wants the business to be part of a family type atmosphere at an Eco Park that provides green space.
For now, the maps created are just plans for what they want the park to look like.