Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores January 11-15

Restaurant Report Card: January 11-15



MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, January 11 and Friday, January 15, presented by Pierce Parts and Service.

All scores of 75 and below are shown in red. All scores between 76 and 85 are shown in orange. All scores between 86-99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.

Baldwin County:

Golden Crab Seafood & Grill

1811 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-15-2021

Hibachi Express

2515 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-15-2021

Shark’s Fish and Chicken

196 ROBERSON MILL RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-15-2021

Taste and See Plant Based Eatery

151 N JEFFERSON ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-15-2021

Buffalo Wild Wings

2472 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-14-2021

Jimmy John’s

100 S WILKINSON ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-13-2021

Jalisco Mexican Grill #2

2400 N COLUMBIA ST STE A11 MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-13-2021

Beyond Bronzed & Smoothie

2938 HERITAGE PLACE STE A MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-13-2021

Blackbird Coffee

114 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 01-13-2021

Dairy Queen

1105 S WAYNE ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 01-12-2021

Panda Express

2407 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-12-2021

McAlister’s Deli

114 ROBERSON MILL RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-12-2021

The Crazy Chic

620 N JEFFERSON ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-12-2021

Goodie Gallery

812 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2021

Bostick Nursing Facility (Food Service)

1700 BOSTICK CIR MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2021

Bibb County:

Cracker Barrel

3950 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 01-15-2021

Saleem’s Fish Supreme

2198 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 84

Last Inspection Date: 01-15-2021

Waffle House

2644 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 69

Last Inspection Date: 01-14-2021

Wendy’s

1073 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 01-14-2021

Arby’s

3100 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 01-14-2021

Buffalo Grill

5615 HOUSTON RD STE 2 MACON, GA 31216

Last Inspection Score: 83

Last Inspection Date: 01-14-2021

Osaka Sushi and Hibachi

1530 MERCER UNIVERSITY DR STE 600 MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 65

Last Inspection Date: 01-14-2021

K’s Fish and More

3047 HARTLEY BRIDGE RD STE A MACON, GA 31216

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 01-14-2021

1842 Inn (Food Service)

353 COLLEGE ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 01-13-2021

Wendy’s

6040 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2021

Marble Slab Creamery

5976 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2021

Moe’s Southwest Grill

6255 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2021

Dunkin’ Donuts

1040 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2021

Dairy Queen

4471 OCMULGEE EAST BLVD MACON, GA 31217

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2021

Dodge County:

Dairy Queen

1045 COLLEGE ST EASTMAN, GA 31023

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-14-2021

Kentucky Fried Chicken / Taco Bell

1020 INDIAN DR EASTMAN, GA 31023

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 01-14-2021

Village Pizza

1027 COLLEGE ST EASTMAN, GA 31023

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 01-14-2021

Houston County:

Hong Kong Express

2706 WATSON BLVD STE I WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 79

Last Inspection Date: 01-15-2021

Subway

1801 WATSON BLVD STE C WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-15-2021

Houston Lake Cinemas (Food Service)

1121 HWY 96 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31099

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 01-15-2021

Chipotle Mexican Grill

133 MARGIE DR STE 500 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 01-15-2021

Concessions by Cox – Sutherland

401 LARRY WALKER PKWY PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-15-2021

Concessions by Cox – Steakworks

401 LARRY WALKER BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-15-2021

Concessions by Cox – Corndog

401 LARRY WALKER BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-15-2021

Concessions by Cox – Funnel Cake

401 LARRY WALKER BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-15-2021

Concessions by Cox – Perdue Mobile Kitchen

401 LARRY WALKER PKWY PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-15-2021

Cuban Island Cafe

402 HIGHWAY 247 STE 300 BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-14-2021

Cuban Island Cafe (Mobile)

402 GA HWY 247 STE 300 BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-14-2021

Cuban Island Cafe (Base of Operation)

402 GA HWY 247 STE 300 BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-14-2021

Which Wich

670 LAKE JOY RD STE 150 KATHLEEN, GA 31047

Last Inspection Score: 93 (improved score from two days prior; see below)

Last Inspection Date: 01-14-2021

Sonic Drive-In

805 HWY 96 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-13-2021

Lieu’s On The Go

210 CHILTON PL BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-13-2021

Ole Times Country Buffet

2924 WATSON BLVD CENTERVILLE, GA 31028

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-13-2021

Which Wich

670 LAKE JOY RD STE 150 KATHLEEN, GA 31047

Inspection Score: 79 (improved score two days later; see above)

Inspection Date: 01-12-2021

Burger King

851 WARREN DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-12-2021

Jersey Mike’s Subs

133 MARGIE DR STE 200 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2021

Five Guys

133 MARGIE DR STE 100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2021

Margarita’s Mexican Grill

766 HWY 96 STE 300 BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2021

Dairy Queen Grill & Chill

713 LAKE JOY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2021

Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen

716 LAKE JOY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2021

Jones County:

Subway

285 W CLINTON ST GRAY, GA 31032

Last Inspection Score: 81

Last Inspection Date: 01-15-2021

Dairy Queen

315 W CLINTON ST GRAY, GA 31032

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 01-14-2021

Laurens County:

West Laurens High School (Food Service)

3692 HIGHWAY 257 DEXTER, GA 31019

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 01-15-2021

Burger King

2175 HIGHWAY 441 S DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 01-14-2021

Starbucks Coffee

2005 VETERANS BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 81

Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2021

Subway

2165 HIGHWAY 441 S DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2021

Papa John’s

1110 HILLCREST PKWY STE A DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2021

Los Chiles Bar and Grill

1821 RICE AVE DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2021

Peach County:

Dairy Queen

407 MARTIN LUTHER KING BLVD FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 01-13-2021

The Railroad Cafe

117 LOWE ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 01-13-2021

Subway

315 HIGHWAY 49 STE A BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2021

Putnam County:

Inaho

103 HARMONY CROSSING STE 3 EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-14-2021

Lake Oconee Bistro

1130 LAKE OCONEE PKWY EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 01-14-2021

Pizza Hut

815 S OAK ST EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 01-12-2021

Huddle House

916 OAK ST EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 01-12-2021

Rock Eagle 4-H Center Dining Hall

350 ROCK EAGLE RD EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2021

Rock Eagle Founders Lodge

350 ROCK EAGLE RD EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Score: 01-11-2021

Washington County:

Washington County Regional Medical Center (Food Service)

610 SPARTA RD PO BOX 636 SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-14-2021

Heritage Inn of Sandersville Health & Rehabilitation (Food Service)

652 FERNCREST DR SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-13-2021

Wilcox County:

Subway

1483 1ST AVE ROCHELLE, GA 31079

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2021

Quik Stop 2

303 N BROAD ST ABBEVILLE, GA 31001

Last Inspection Score: 71

Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2021

