Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores January 11-15

Restaurant Report Card: January 11-15
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, January 11 and Friday, January 15, presented by Pierce Parts and Service.
All scores of 75 and below are shown in red. All scores between 76 and 85 are shown in orange. All scores between 86-99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.
Click here to search for and read full current and past inspection reports.
Baldwin County:
Golden Crab Seafood & Grill
1811 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-15-2021
Hibachi Express
2515 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-15-2021
Shark’s Fish and Chicken
196 ROBERSON MILL RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-15-2021
Taste and See Plant Based Eatery
151 N JEFFERSON ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-15-2021
Buffalo Wild Wings
2472 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-14-2021
Jimmy John’s
100 S WILKINSON ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-13-2021
Jalisco Mexican Grill #2
2400 N COLUMBIA ST STE A11 MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-13-2021
Beyond Bronzed & Smoothie
2938 HERITAGE PLACE STE A MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-13-2021
Blackbird Coffee
114 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 01-13-2021
Dairy Queen
1105 S WAYNE ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 01-12-2021
Panda Express
2407 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-12-2021
McAlister’s Deli
114 ROBERSON MILL RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-12-2021
The Crazy Chic
620 N JEFFERSON ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-12-2021
Goodie Gallery
812 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2021
Bostick Nursing Facility (Food Service)
1700 BOSTICK CIR MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2021
Bibb County:
Cracker Barrel
3950 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 01-15-2021
Saleem’s Fish Supreme
2198 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 84
Last Inspection Date: 01-15-2021
Waffle House
2644 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 69
Last Inspection Date: 01-14-2021
Wendy’s
1073 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 01-14-2021
Arby’s
3100 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 01-14-2021
Buffalo Grill
5615 HOUSTON RD STE 2 MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 83
Last Inspection Date: 01-14-2021
Osaka Sushi and Hibachi
1530 MERCER UNIVERSITY DR STE 600 MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 65
Last Inspection Date: 01-14-2021
K’s Fish and More
3047 HARTLEY BRIDGE RD STE A MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 01-14-2021
1842 Inn (Food Service)
353 COLLEGE ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 01-13-2021
Wendy’s
6040 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2021
Marble Slab Creamery
5976 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2021
Moe’s Southwest Grill
6255 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2021
Dunkin’ Donuts
1040 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2021
Dairy Queen
4471 OCMULGEE EAST BLVD MACON, GA 31217
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2021
Dodge County:
Dairy Queen
1045 COLLEGE ST EASTMAN, GA 31023
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-14-2021
Kentucky Fried Chicken / Taco Bell
1020 INDIAN DR EASTMAN, GA 31023
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 01-14-2021
Village Pizza
1027 COLLEGE ST EASTMAN, GA 31023
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 01-14-2021
Houston County:
Hong Kong Express
2706 WATSON BLVD STE I WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 79
Last Inspection Date: 01-15-2021
Subway
1801 WATSON BLVD STE C WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-15-2021
Houston Lake Cinemas (Food Service)
1121 HWY 96 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31099
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 01-15-2021
Chipotle Mexican Grill
133 MARGIE DR STE 500 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 01-15-2021
Concessions by Cox – Sutherland
401 LARRY WALKER PKWY PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-15-2021
Concessions by Cox – Steakworks
401 LARRY WALKER BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-15-2021
Concessions by Cox – Corndog
401 LARRY WALKER BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-15-2021
Concessions by Cox – Funnel Cake
401 LARRY WALKER BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-15-2021
Concessions by Cox – Perdue Mobile Kitchen
401 LARRY WALKER PKWY PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-15-2021
Cuban Island Cafe
402 HIGHWAY 247 STE 300 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-14-2021
Cuban Island Cafe (Mobile)
402 GA HWY 247 STE 300 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-14-2021
Cuban Island Cafe (Base of Operation)
402 GA HWY 247 STE 300 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-14-2021
Which Wich
670 LAKE JOY RD STE 150 KATHLEEN, GA 31047
Last Inspection Score: 93 (improved score from two days prior; see below)
Last Inspection Date: 01-14-2021
Sonic Drive-In
805 HWY 96 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-13-2021
Lieu’s On The Go
210 CHILTON PL BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-13-2021
Ole Times Country Buffet
2924 WATSON BLVD CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-13-2021
Which Wich
670 LAKE JOY RD STE 150 KATHLEEN, GA 31047
Inspection Score: 79 (improved score two days later; see above)
Inspection Date: 01-12-2021
Burger King
851 WARREN DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-12-2021
Jersey Mike’s Subs
133 MARGIE DR STE 200 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2021
Five Guys
133 MARGIE DR STE 100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2021
Margarita’s Mexican Grill
766 HWY 96 STE 300 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2021
Dairy Queen Grill & Chill
713 LAKE JOY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2021
Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen
716 LAKE JOY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2021
Jones County:
Subway
285 W CLINTON ST GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 81
Last Inspection Date: 01-15-2021
Dairy Queen
315 W CLINTON ST GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 01-14-2021
Laurens County:
West Laurens High School (Food Service)
3692 HIGHWAY 257 DEXTER, GA 31019
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 01-15-2021
Burger King
2175 HIGHWAY 441 S DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 01-14-2021
Starbucks Coffee
2005 VETERANS BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 81
Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2021
Subway
2165 HIGHWAY 441 S DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2021
Papa John’s
1110 HILLCREST PKWY STE A DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2021
Los Chiles Bar and Grill
1821 RICE AVE DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2021
Peach County:
Dairy Queen
407 MARTIN LUTHER KING BLVD FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 01-13-2021
The Railroad Cafe
117 LOWE ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 01-13-2021
Subway
315 HIGHWAY 49 STE A BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2021
Putnam County:
Inaho
103 HARMONY CROSSING STE 3 EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-14-2021
Lake Oconee Bistro
1130 LAKE OCONEE PKWY EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 01-14-2021
Pizza Hut
815 S OAK ST EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 01-12-2021
Huddle House
916 OAK ST EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 01-12-2021
Rock Eagle 4-H Center Dining Hall
350 ROCK EAGLE RD EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2021
Rock Eagle Founders Lodge
350 ROCK EAGLE RD EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Score: 01-11-2021
Washington County:
Washington County Regional Medical Center (Food Service)
610 SPARTA RD PO BOX 636 SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-14-2021
Heritage Inn of Sandersville Health & Rehabilitation (Food Service)
652 FERNCREST DR SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 01-13-2021
Wilcox County:
Subway
1483 1ST AVE ROCHELLE, GA 31079
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2021
Quik Stop 2
303 N BROAD ST ABBEVILLE, GA 31001
Last Inspection Score: 71
Last Inspection Date: 01-11-2021
