Temps stay mild ahead of late week rain

Listen to the content of this post:
I hope you got a chance to get out and enjoy the beautiful, spring-like day we had today, because this is probably the nicest weather we will see all week.
A cold front will pass through the area overnight tonight, keeping our temps mild and bringing some breezy conditions for tomorrow.
Through the day Wednesday we will see some clearing and sunshine by the afternoon with highs in the 60’s once again.
Dry weather will be coming to an end Thursday as another system approaches the area.
Scattered showers will begin Thursday during the day, mostly light rain, with heavier rain moving in overnight Thursday.
Temps will be staying mainly in the 60’s and upper 50’s during the day, which is right around normal for this time of year.
We will see the possibility of heavy rain on Friday as the front slowly pushes south
By Friday night the rain will finally be gone, and we should see a pretty nice weekend.
Rain totals through the end of the week will be around 1/2-3/4″.
A few places could see some higher rain totals if any thunderstorms pop up.
Saturday will be a quick break from the rainy weather across Middle Georgia, but by Sunday evening rain chances return.
Based on the latest data, it looks like we will see a big warm up to start next week, but it will also be rainy.
I should note that depending on the timing of rain on Tuesday, we could see a few thunderstorms, so we will be watching closely for the potential of some strong storms as well.