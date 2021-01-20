Atrium Health announces new president, CEO of Atrium Health Navicent

Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Atrium Health Navicent will have a new face as its president and CEO.

Atrium and Navicent Health joined forces at the beginning of 2019 and now names Delvecchio S. Finley as the next chief executive officer to serve communities in central and south Georgia.

Finley has more than 15 years of healthcare leadership. He served as CEO of California-based Health System for the past five years. There, Finely reversed a $60 million operating loss and achieved a $27 million gain.

The new CEO starts on February 1 and will focus on continuing to provide the best treatments and resources to rural and underprivileged areas around middle and south Georgia during the pandemic.

“Making sure that we have continued to follow the science in terms of the types of treatments and modalities that are available and accessible to our patients in the in-patient settings,” said Finely. “There are also some experimental antibody therapies that are available if people are interested in doing that. We have had some success with that and we want to be able to offer that to the community.”

Finley has been recognized for several awards including Modern Healthcare’s Top 25 Minorities in Healthcare Watch List and its Up and Comers Award.