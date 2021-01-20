BCSO: Man wanted for robbing The Shoppes at River Crossing shoe store

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a commercial armed robbery that happened at a shoe store Wednesday night.

A news release from the sheriff’s office says it happened just after 6:45 at STUSA, a shoe store located in The Shoppes at River Crossing at 5080 Riverside Drive.

Deputies say they were told a man entered the store with a gun and demanded money from the clerk before running away.

Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers if you have any information.

