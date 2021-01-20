UPDATE (Wednesday, January 20 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Tucker Sargent
Cases reported in the last two weeks by county as of 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 1/20/21

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 695,400 cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, January 20, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 1619 8722.59 44 136
Atkinson 718 8619.45 12 99
Bacon 945 8286.57 22 68
Baker 145 4653.4 6 30
Baldwin 3279 7380.48 78 243
Banks 1380 6906.22 23 156
Barrow 6504 7529.26 83 456
Bartow 8194 7397.24 141 537
Ben Hill 1373 8248.72 45 133
Berrien 910 4720.9 24 55
Bibb 11084 7284.92 272 1305
Bleckley 717 5584.98 32 43
Brantley 742 3864.18 22 57
Brooks 839 5334.77 31 78
Bryan 2035 5199.68 20 138
Bulloch 4268 5370.78 42 175
Burke 1426 6382.6 22 125
Butts 1645 6534.52 52 94
Calhoun 409 6474.59 12 64
Camden 2617 4853.13 21 104
Candler 683 6302.48 28 52
Carroll 6046 5033.34 104 266
Catoosa 4125 5998.17 45 172
Charlton 940 7093.8 15 49
Chatham 15141 5182.15 267 1195
Chattahoochee 2200 20467.02 1 20
Chattooga 1850 7469.92 49 127
Cherokee 16495 6186.78 168 947
Clarke 10300 7936.57 78 358
Clay 164 5744.31 3 9
Clayton 16304 5348.41 260 1028
Clinch 628 9435.1 16 54
Cobb 46709 5908.13 637 2519
Coffee 3829 8895.96 99 557
Colquitt 2799 6166.15 51 189
Columbia 8928 5628.16 106 344
Cook 1066 6113.44 30 91
Coweta 6527 4294.05 97 236
Crawford 427 3491.99 9 49
Crisp 1151 5163.98 33 132
Dade 891 5512.93 8 42
Dawson 2188 8097.41 21 190
Decatur 1844 7005.55 46 122
DeKalb 43456 5478.89 552 3492
Dodge 995 4881.04 49 95
Dooly 639 4768.66 24 71
Dougherty 4689 5215.51 229 831
Douglas 8730 5746.98 116 612
Early 833 8210.13 40 63
Echols 336 8465.61 2 10
Effingham 2861 4468.5 39 186
Elbert 1331 7025.6 27 101
Emanuel 1591 7019.94 47 111
Evans 644 6026.01 10 61
Fannin 1641 6234.8 39 134
Fayette 4703 4001.05 90 188
Floyd 7970 7976.7 129 625
Forsyth 12824 5078.67 95 739
Franklin 1991 8534.44 25 119
Fulton 63317 5760.38 830 3627
Gilmer 1978 6295.95 37 155
Glascock 114 3768.6 4 14
Glynn 5412 6289.59 129 402
Gordon 4809 8284.38 72 234
Grady 1329 5415.65 36 134
Greene 1192 6368.54 28 93
Gwinnett 66384 6835.64 632 4295
Habersham 4173 9111.35 105 405
Hall 21096 10223.46 271 1952
Hancock 731 8922.25 49 86
Haralson 1413 4599.31 25 55
Harris 1652 4759.16 35 120
Hart 1450 5554.07 24 105
Heard 500 4042.04 12 31
Henry 14089 5873.7 170 412
Houston 8023 5108.92 132 547
Irwin 616 6530.27 13 65
Jackson 6664 8921.02 79 368
Jasper 529 3725.61 10 40
Jeff Davis 1104 7288.09 32 89
Jefferson 1360 8881.34 45 125
Jenkins 633 7381.06 34 75
Johnson 665 6883.35 31 82
Jones 1276 4462.94 23 87
Lamar 1047 5411.69 32 68
Lanier 443 4279.78 7 22
Laurens 3188 6740.53 120 290
Lee 1341 4474.33 36 138
Liberty 2112 3411.73 34 166
Lincoln 404 4972.31 14 42
Long 513 2575.95 7 35
Lowndes 6651 5642.27 107 288
Lumpkin 2376 7029.17 35 226
Macon 470 3618.72 15 62
Madison 2138 7084.87 22 109
Marion 309 3726.03 10 27
McDuffie 1276 5908.23 26 120
McIntosh 511 3507.93 8 47
Meriwether 1119 5323.5 23 104
Miller 534 9264.4 4 27
Mitchell 1322 5993.83 61 200
Monroe 1506 5431.53 70 138
Montgomery 634 6873.37 14 36
Morgan 957 5000.52 8 61
Murray 3266 8112.07 44 185
Muscogee 10862 5668.33 223 835
Newton 5761 5127.54 140 454
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 24175 0 306 1034
Oconee 2303 5517.89 43 101
Oglethorpe 951 6240.16 15 59
Paulding 7849 4549.04 124 255
Peach 1473 5380.82 34 159
Pickens 1933 5764.99 23 136
Pierce 1043 5336.4 31 112
Pike 804 4262.99 16 58
Polk 3219 7403.06 56 268
Pulaski 507 4654.37 26 44
Putnam 1414 6461.05 36 105
Quitman 62 2702.7 1 8
Rabun 1269 7470.86 27 131
Randolph 393 5818.77 30 67
Richmond 15632 7729.43 262 1023
Rockdale 4568 4810.45 84 565
Schley 176 3336.49 2 18
Screven 650 4676.26 12 54
Seminole 653 8022.11 13 56
Spalding 3060 4427.72 101 335
Stephens 2521 9575.36 63 215
Stewart 652 10637.95 17 115
Sumter 1587 5398.14 74 235
Talbot 306 4969.15 11 32
Taliaferro 84 5147.06 0 6
Tattnall 1535 6040.69 28 95
Taylor 419 5265.14 17 59
Telfair 643 4110.2 35 61
Terrell 492 5810.79 36 96
Thomas 2979 6704.78 87 262
Tift 3162 7744.31 82 366
Toombs 2520 9339.21 68 149
Towns 864 7179.66 27 103
Treutlen 532 7790.31 16 43
Troup 4879 6929.02 135 418
Turner 534 6612.18 25 72
Twiggs 447 5528.07 20 75
Union 1677 6619.3 47 161
Unknown 3537 0 15 56
Upson 1493 5681.77 77 132
Walker 4728 6792.13 60 194
Walton 6190 6460.43 112 369
Ware 2587 7215.57 95 275
Warren 300 5758.16 7 37
Washington 1391 6851.54 30 91
Wayne 2175 7256.29 53 197
Webster 80 3137.25 3 11
Wheeler 425 5373.62 19 32
White 2518 7928.71 49 235
Whitfield 12775 12204.79 156 612
Wilcox 420 4778.16 25 65
Wilkes 555 5542.24 11 55
Wilkinson 634 7108.42 20 102
Worth 1058 5252.71 43 137
 
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts and data: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts and data shared here simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 6,460,685 (6,033,197 reported molecular tests; 427,488 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 695,400 (11.5% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 47,311 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 11,411 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Wednesday, January 20, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

