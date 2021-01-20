Isolated showers return Thursday

|
Listen to the content of this post:
MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT)- One final day of sunshine before rain and clouds move in to close out the work week.
TODAY.
After a few morning clouds associated with a weak cold front, we will clear out by this afternoon where a sunny sky is in store. Temperatures will warm back into the low 60’s area wide. Cloud cover moves back in overnight as temperatures fall into the upper 30’s and lower 40’s.
TOMORROW.
Showers will be isolated and hit or miss throughout the day. Under a mostly cloud sky temperatures will again hang out in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s during the afternoon. Rainfall does not look to be heavy.
REST OF WEEK.
Another cold front moves in Friday that will bring increased rain coverage to our area as we close out the work week. Scattered downpours will impact any outdoor plans you have on Friday. By Saturday we will dry out temporarily before rain moves back in late in the day on Sunday. Early next week a warming trend starts with highs forecast to climb into the 70’s.
Follow Meteorologist Dalton Mullinax on Facebook (Dalton Mullinax 41NBC) and Twitter (@MullinaxWX) for weather updates throughout the day. You can also watch his forecasts Monday through Friday on 41NBC News at Daybreak (6-7 a.m.) and 41Today (11 a.m).