Isolated showers return Thursday

By
Dalton Mullinax
-
0
5
MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT)- One final day of sunshine before rain and clouds move in to close out the work week.

TODAY.

After a few morning clouds associated with a weak cold front, we will clear out by this afternoon where a sunny sky is in store. Temperatures will warm back into the low 60’s area wide. Cloud cover moves back in overnight as temperatures fall into the upper 30’s and lower 40’s.

TOMORROW.

Showers will be isolated and hit or miss throughout the day. Under a mostly cloud sky temperatures will again hang out in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s during the afternoon. Rainfall does not look to be heavy.

REST OF WEEK.

Another cold front moves in Friday that will bring increased rain coverage to our area as we close out the work week. Scattered downpours will impact any outdoor plans you have on Friday. By Saturday we will dry out temporarily before rain moves back in late in the day on Sunday. Early next week a warming trend starts with highs forecast to climb into the 70’s.

Dalton Mullinax
Dalton was born and raised in Canton, Georgia, a small town about an hour north of Atlanta. He attended the University of Georgia, and was an active member of the American Meteorological Society (AMS) before graduating Magna Cum Laude with a B.S. in Atmospheric Sciences as well as a B.S. in Geography in the spring of 2018. Dalton began his broadcast career in Atlanta, Georgia as a weather producer, and is now sharing his talents with us as a member of the 41 First Alert Storm Team. When he's not tracking storms, Dalton enjoys reading books, spending time with his family, and playing with his dog: Murphy. He also loves NASCAR and sports, and enjoys cheering on his favorite teams: The Atlanta Braves and the Georgia Bulldogs.