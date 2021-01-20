Local experts weigh in on historical significance of Inauguration

Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— The Inauguration of President Joe Biden is one for the history books. President Biden will serve as the oldest sitting president in U.S. history.

Kamala Harris is the first Black woman to hold the office of Vice President.

Chris Grant — political science department director and professor at Mercer University— says Harris’s being sworn in by Justice Sonia Sotomayor has significance.

“This is certainly a day when you began to see not just one woman but several women in positions of power but Kamala Harris has gone further than anyone else,” said Grant. “There’s a warmth and seeming of the sincerity of her in that role and I think Americans are happy to see that.”

The Inauguration ceremony also had a smaller crowd.

The National Mall was filled with flags instead of people due to concerns of Covid-19 and security. Brooke Miller — political science professor at Middle Georgia State University— says with the spike in cases, it makes sense why they made that move.

“I hate that people can’t be there because of the energy that you get and the excitement that really takes place during an inauguration but because of Covid they just can’t allow everyone to be there,” said Miller.

Grant says the fact that there was a peaceful transfer of power, is a testament to the strength of American democracy.

“Even in this pandemic, even two weeks after an insurrection at the Capitol we still saw the peaceful transfer of power from one administration to another and I think it is a remarkably American story when that happens,” said Grant.

President Trump didn’t attend the inauguration ceremony. It’s the first time a sitting President hasn’t attended the Inauguration of their successor since 1869. Grant says after the insurrection if he would have attended it would have likely been a spectacle.

“I think the outgoing President was wise not to be at the Inauguration,” said Grant, “He made his exit early in the morning and really did not seem to take up much of the energy of the day.”

Grant also says this Inauguration shows the return to traditional politics.

“Whether you love President Trump or despise President Trump, he was a different kind of President and different kind of political leader,” said Grant, “and everything about the Biden administration seems to be a return to what had been kind of our Presidential leadership for several generations.”

President Biden is expected to sign multiple executive orders in the coming days.