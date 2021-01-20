Macon-based 48th Infantry Brigade provides security for Inauguration events

Units took up security positions around the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, prior to the Presidential Inauguration.

Photo Credit: Georgia National Guard Twitter profile
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) Members from the Georgia National Guard are in Washington, DC, helping U.S. Capitol Police for the Presidential Inauguration.

This includes members from the Macon-based 49th Infantry Brigade Combat Team. On Monday, various units of the 49th took inventory and inspected equipment ahead of their assignment to security positions at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling in Washington, DC.

Georgia units also took up security positions around the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, prior to the Presidential Inauguration.

In all, more than 25,000 National Guard members from all 50 states, three territories and Washington DC provided protection for Inauguration events.

Photo Credits: Georgia National Guard Twitter profile

