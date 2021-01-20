Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A Macon woman will undergo surgery at the end of January, for a kidney transplant she had no idea her donor was approved for.

Sylvia Harris was placed on the kidney transplant wait list, and said all she wanted was to be healthy again.

61-year-old Sylvia Harris, was diagnosed with kidney failure 6 years ago. Harris says she experienced none of the common symptoms of the disease: fatigue, swelling of the legs and fluid buildup in the lungs.

“People can have advanced chronic kidney disease and still not have symptoms of kidney failure until their kidney function is very reduced,” said Dr. Christina Klein of Piedmont Transplant Institute in Atlanta.

To be eligible for a kidney transplant, doctors say the measurement of a person’s kidneys also known as Glomerular Filtration Rate (GFR), must be below 20.

Harris says, in 2015, that wasn’t the case.

“At that time you had to have 18 percent function to be on the list and I had 19 percent,” explained Harris.

After denied placement on the transplant list the first time, doctors began treating Harris with medications to help her kidney function properly. She then fell sick again in 2019.

This time, Harris was accepted to be on the transplant list that.

“We have approximately 5,000 people waiting for a transplant in Georgia,” said Dr. Klein.

According to medical professionals at the Piedmont Transplant Institute, a recipient’s wait time is dependent on a person’s blood type.

The wait time for blood type AB is about 4 to 5 years. For Blood type A, about 5 to 6 years.

For blood types B and O, the average wait time can be up to 9 years. Harris’ blood type is O.

”Blood type O recipient can only receive a blood type O kidney.

Blood type B can receive B or O. Blood type A can receive A or O and AB can receive any blood type,” said Klein.

Harris says that was devastating until she got the shock of her life. Family friend Monique Dancy offered to be Harris’ donor after nine months of vigorous tests and prayers. Dancy was approved-eliminating Harris’ name from the transplant list.

“It’s been a long journey, it feels like almost a year,” said Dancy.

Dr. Klein says the fastest way to get an organ transplant is from a living donor. However, he says some people get priority points which places them higher on the waiting list. According to Dr. Klein, patients on dialysis get one point every year they’re on dialysis. She says previous organ donors and pediatric recipients also get moved up.

“Your total number of points determines your position on the waiting list,” said Dr. Klein.

Thankfully, Harris doesn’t have to worry about that as she awaits her surgery.