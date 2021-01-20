UPDATE: Man wanted in Monroe County arrested in South Carolina

Amanda Corna
UPDATE: The hunt for an armed and dangerous man in Monroe County is over.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says it received word that Gregory Allen Jones is now in custody in South Carolina.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jones after a brief chase.

He was wanted for multiple felony warrants, including traffic charges and possession of stolen property.

 

UPDATE: Monroe County Sheriff’s Office received a tip that Jones is at the Red Roof Inn. Authorities say Jones was featured on America’s Most Wanted.

Multiple agencies are currently involved in the manhunt: Forsyth Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Department of Corrections.

FORSYTH, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) – Monroe County Schools are on lockdown while the Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies search for a man who ran from them.

According to a Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, authorities are looking for Gregory Jones after he led deputies on a car chase. 

The chase ended in a crash behind Dayspring Presbyterian Church at Highway 41 and Thornton Road. Deputies say Jones ran from the scene, according to the Facebook post.

The post also says that all Monroe County Schools were placed on lockdown as a precaution. Law enforcement advised the school district to remain on lockdown until the issue is resolved.

Gregory Jones description

  • Wanted on multiple felony warrants
  • Stands 5″8″
  • Weighs approximately 240 lbs
  • Brown eyes
  • Shaved head

Monroe County deputies urge you to call 911 immediately if you see Gregory Jones. As a reminder, do not approach Gregory Jones as he is considered armed and dangerous.

 

Amanda Corna
