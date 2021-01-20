New directors named during Macon-Bibb Commission meeting

|
MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)- Duing Tuesday’s Macon-Bibb commission meeting,
the Department of Business and Development Service became the Department of Code Enforcement.
J.T. Ricketson will be the director. The new department will ensure compliance with property maintenance codes, maintain foreclosed and vacant property registration and work with residents to make sure properties are being cared for.
Mayor Lester Miller says he hopes the department will help fight blight issues, and make the community safer and more beautiful.
A new Community Affairs Director was also appointed during the meeting. This position will stand in for the Mayor on special occasions and work on special projects.
Commissioners chose Henry Ficklin as the director. Ficklin served on the Macon City Council, and continues to work in the community.