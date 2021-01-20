Pedestrian Safety Review Board offers fluorescent arm bands

|
Listen to the content of this post:
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Macon-Bibb Pedestrian Safety Review Board is thinking outside of the box when it comes to keeping pedestrians safe during the pandemic.
The organization has individually wrapped fluorescent armbands for people to use.
It’s handing out the armbands to community groups and neighborhood organizations.
Charise Stephens — outreach chair for the board — says the armbands will help drivers better notice pedestrians at night.
“We just go to be as drivers careful to share the road,” said Stephens. “But also pedestrians we just got to do what we can so that we can be seen so this is an opportunity to be seen.”
How to get an armband
- Call 478-803-2820
- The Pedestrian Safety Review Board also plans to have kiosks and hot spots where you can get one
- For more information, you can go to their Facebook page