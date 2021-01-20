Rain returns on Thursday

|
Listen to the content of this post:
After a mostly dry week here in Middle Georgia, rain returns to the forecast for the end of the week.
Through tomorrow morning a cold front will sag south bringing a chance for scattered showers, increasing during the afternoon and evening hours.
The cold front will be stalling across our area for much of Friday and the placement of the front will have everything to do with how much rain we see.
Most models are pushing the front a bit more south than it was looking earlier in the week, which would mean lower rain totals for Middle GA.
Rain will be clearing out overnight Friday and bring a dry day for Saturday.
The dry weather won’t be sticking around for long, as more rain is on the way as early as Sunday evening.
A front will eventually push through late Monday/early Tuesday, and there could be a few thunderstorms as well.
Not only will rain be returning to start next week, warmer conditions will be moving in as well.
Highs will be warming to the 70’s on Monday and Tuesday, with a cool down and more rain on Wednesday.
Get ready for a pretty active period of weather the next 7 days…