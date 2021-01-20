Tech Report: Smartwatches detect Covid symptoms before infected

|
Smartwatches can detect symptoms of Covid-19 before the wearer knows they are infected. And Microsoft and General Motors are partnering on self-driving cars.
Microsoft has taken a stake in the General Motors run Cruise self-driving car company during a $2 billion funding round that values the operation at $30 billion.
It will see Cruise use Microsoft’s Azure cloud computing platform for its operations.
Cruise recently began testing its fully driverless vehicles in San Francisco for the first time.
Amazon Prime members now total 142 million.
More shoppers are opting for a full year of membership.
Consumer Intelligence Research partners say members are up 49 percent in 2020.
Meanwhile, Netflix topped 200 million subscribers with a year-end boost, stock jumps 10 percent.
The streaming service bounced back from third-quarter stall to top 8 million new customers in the holiday period.
Researchers at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai have found evidence that suggests smartwatches can detect Covid-19 symptoms before a person has become aware that they are infected.
One of the early signs of a Covid-19 infection is inflammation in infected areas of the body. And when inflammation begins, the body responds by slightly altering blood flow.
That change in blood flow can be seen in slight changes to a person’s heartbeat, detectable via smartwatches like the one from Apple.