Trump leaves White House, says ‘It’s been a great honor’

President Donald Trump has left the White House in his official capacity for the last time.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump has left the White House for the final time as president. After Trump emerged from the building he spoke briefly to aides and supports and said, “It’s been a great honor.”
Trump then headed to Joint Base Andrews in suburban Maryland, where he had a military sendoff. Four U.S. Army cannons fired a 21-gun salute.
Trump will fly to Florida, where he’ll stay at Mar-a-Lago. Trump leaves Washington just hours before Joe Biden takes the oath of office.
It’s the first time in more than a century that a sitting president has rejected the tradition of attending his successor’s inauguration.