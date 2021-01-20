Warner Robins police investigating Johns Road shooting

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Warner Robins Police officers are looking for the two men who shot another man in the back, Tuesday night.
Officers responded to a home on Johns Road around 10:40pm. Police say that’s when they found a 28-year-old man shot in the back. According to a police department news release, the victim reported two men shot him several times. He was able to name and identify the men.
Detectives and the Crime Scene Unit returned to the scene Wednesday morning to investigate and collect evidence. Police say the motive for the shooting is under investigation as well.
The shooting victim is being treated at Medical Center Navicent Health in Macon.
Anyone with additional information should contact Det. Scott Nix at (478) 302-5380 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
