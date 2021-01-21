18-year-old Perry man arrested, charged with shooting 17-year-old

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Perry Police say an 18-year-old man is in custody after shooting at 17-year-old Thursday afternoon.

A Perry Police news release sent Thursday night said the shooting happened at about 3:30 at 1353 Sam Nunn Boulevard.

Officers identified a 17-year-old at the scene who had been shot once in the groin area. The shooter had fled into a neighborhood on W.F. Ragin Drive.

Officers say they were able to locate the shooter, 18-year-old Jarkevion Raines of Perry and take him into custody. The gun police say was used was also retrieved.

Raines is being held at the Houston County Detention Center and is charged with one count of aggravated assault.

Call Detective Constance Paige at (478) 338-0334 or (478) 988-2849 if you have any information.

