Dog of the week: Maci and Mable

|
Listen to the content of this post:
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Maci and Mable are two and half year old miniature Australian Shepard mixes. They are a little timid, house trained, and both get along with other dogs.
They’re also in need of a forever home.
You can adopt them at All About Animals Rescue in Macon. Anyone that goes to the shelter to adopt is required to wear a mask and gloves.
To learn more about the rescue or to look at pictures of some the animals that are up for adoption, visit the shelter’s Facebook page: www.facebook.com/allaboutanimalsmacon/