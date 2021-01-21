Rain sticks around Friday

Listen to the content of this post:

This afternoon clouds and rain started to settle into Middle Georgia, setting the stage for a pretty gloomy end to the week.

A cold front will continue to sag further into Middle Georgia, bringing widespread showers and the potential for heavy rain overnight.

Rain will be sticking around through the morning hours on Friday, slowly clearing out from north to south.



Saturday will be a nice break from the rain, as sunshine returns to the area with highs warming to the low 60’s.

Unfortunately, this break will be temporary because by Sunday night, rain chances push back in across the area.

Sunday will still be a bit cool due to a wedge front, but a big warm up is on the way for the start of next week.

This warm up will bring us back to the 70’s for Monday and Tuesday, but not without another cold front (and rain) moving through the area.

A few thunderstorms will be possible on Monday, but right now the potential for severe weather looks limited.

This wet pattern will continue through much of the rest of next week as well, with a bit of a cool down through the end of the week.



Rain totals for the through the next 7 days will range from 1-2″ with the potential for some areas to pick up around 2 1/2″.

Much of this will be related to our thunderstorm potential for the start of next week (which we will know more about in the coming days).



Despite the warm start to next week, we will continue seeing the same general trend of rain and temperatures returning to normal for this time of year.

On the bright side, rain will be moving out by the end of next week, just in time for the weekend