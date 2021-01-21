Listen to the content of this post:

The Bibb County Board of Education approved to hire substitutes through Kelly Education

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Board of education has approved a contract with Kelly Education.

Kelly Education is a substitute teacher staffing service that provides benefits to its staff including, weekly payroll, health and welfare coverage, optional 410k, and more.

Dr. Mack Bullard, assistant superintendent of HR for the Bibb County School District, says the idea to partner with the service came after speaking to several districts that use it.

“Prior to this, we were really just taking a look at how well we were providing substitutes,” Dr. Bullard said.

Bobby Schurr, regional VP of Kelly Education, says they are looking forward to providing this service to the Bibb County School district.

“We want to make sure that the education continues far beyond just a day where they have to take a break because a full-time teacher is out,” Schurr said.

With this service in place, it will save the school district over $1 million in employee benefits.

The board approved the service for the 2021 fiscal year and looks to renew the service the following year.