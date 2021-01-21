Bibb County students expected to return to classrooms February 18

By
Tucker Sargent
-
0
4
Bibb County Board of Education
Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County School District students are expected to return to classrooms on Thursday, February 18.

That’s according to a plan released by Superintendent Dr. Curtis Jones at Thursday’s called school board meeting. The plan has staff returning to schools on Thursday, February 11.

Jones stressed that the dates are flexible and will depend on the level of community spread of COVID-19.

Thursday’s COVID-19 Daily Status Report from the Georgia Department of Public Health listed 1,256 new COVID-19 cases in the last two weeks in Bibb County.

The district moved to remote learning in late December.

Jones also shared information about the school district’s plan to use Bi-Polar Ionization, a process that kills harmful pathogens in the air. Click here to view that presentation.

Board elects officers

The board elected Daryl Morton to serve as President. Dr. Thelma Dillard was elected to serve as Vice President. Dr. Sundra Woodford was elected to serve as Treasurer.

Kelly Education Services contract

The district also approved a contract with Kelly Education for substitute teacher staffing services.

Click here to read the Bibb County Board of Education Board Brief.

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.

Previous articleRain sticks around Friday
mm
Tucker Sargent
(478) 745-4141 ext. 310 Tucker Sargent joined the 41NBC news team in April 2012. He's from Alabama, but you won't catch him saying "Roll Tide!" Tucker grew up near Auburn before moving to north Alabama. He graduated from Danville High School in 2007 and loves to return to the Tennessee Valley any chance he gets. He moved back south to Troy, Alabama after high school, where he graduated from Troy University in 2011 with a B.S. in Broadcast Journalism. He interned in Huntsville at WAAY-TV before joining 41NBC. His passion is sports, and his favorite teams are the Auburn Tigers and Troy Trojans. On the weekends you can catch Tucker watching college football on Saturdays and NASCAR on Sundays! He's proud to call middle Georgia home for now and could always use a story idea from you, so don't hesitate to get in touch with him!