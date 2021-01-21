Bibb County students expected to return to classrooms February 18

|

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County School District students are expected to return to classrooms on Thursday, February 18.
That’s according to a plan released by Superintendent Dr. Curtis Jones at Thursday’s called school board meeting. The plan has staff returning to schools on Thursday, February 11.
Jones stressed that the dates are flexible and will depend on the level of community spread of COVID-19.
Thursday’s COVID-19 Daily Status Report from the Georgia Department of Public Health listed 1,256 new COVID-19 cases in the last two weeks in Bibb County.
The district moved to remote learning in late December.
Jones also shared information about the school district’s plan to use Bi-Polar Ionization, a process that kills harmful pathogens in the air. Click here to view that presentation.
Board elects officers
The board elected Daryl Morton to serve as President. Dr. Thelma Dillard was elected to serve as Vice President. Dr. Sundra Woodford was elected to serve as Treasurer.
Kelly Education Services contract
The district also approved a contract with Kelly Education for substitute teacher staffing services.
Click here to read the Bibb County Board of Education Board Brief.
