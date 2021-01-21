GBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Warner Robins

|
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened Thursday afternoon.
A GBI news release sent Thursday night said Warner Robins Police got a call just after 2 o’clock about a suspect in custody for shoplifting at Walmart, located at 2720 Watson Boulevard.
The release said officers arrived about ten minutes later and spoke with Loss Prevention and the suspect in custody, and that while they were talking, a person approached them saying someone was breaking into cars in the store parking lot.
“The suspect of the shoplifting incident is not related to the breaking into vehicles,” the release said.
The person showed officers a car that had just been broken into and the man they said had done it: 27-year-old Derik Edward Jones of Winston Salem, North Carolina. Jones was still in the parking lot.
The release said that as officers approached Jones, he ran across the parking lot toward TJ Maxx and Beall’s Outlet.
“When Jones and officers got in front of Bealls Outlet, several shots were fired by Jones and three officers,” the release says.
Jones was stuck by gunfire and taken to The Medical Center, Navicent Health in Macon, where he is being treated for his injuries.
The release said the gun used by Jones was stolen out of a vehicle in the Walmart parking lot.
Charges are pending by the GBI.
No officers were injured.
Once the GBI conducts its investigation, the case will be turned over to the Houston County District Attorney’s Office for review.
