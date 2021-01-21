UPDATE (Thursday, January 21 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Tucker Sargent
Cases reported in the last two weeks by county as of 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, January 21, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 1/21/21

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 701,308 cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, January 21, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts.

 
County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 1626 8760.3 45 137
Atkinson 720 8643.46 12 99
Bacon 946 8295.33 22 69
Baker 145 4653.4 6 30
Baldwin 3294 7414.24 79 245
Banks 1389 6951.26 24 156
Barrow 6616 7658.91 84 461
Bartow 8254 7451.41 144 543
Ben Hill 1377 8272.75 45 135
Berrien 915 4746.84 24 55
Bibb 11188 7353.27 274 1323
Bleckley 721 5616.14 32 43
Brantley 753 3921.47 22 57
Brooks 842 5353.85 31 78
Bryan 2047 5230.34 21 138
Bulloch 4285 5392.18 42 176
Burke 1443 6458.69 23 126
Butts 1652 6562.33 52 96
Calhoun 413 6537.91 12 64
Camden 2637 4890.22 21 105
Candler 684 6311.71 28 52
Carroll 6076 5058.32 105 267
Catoosa 4151 6035.97 45 174
Charlton 944 7123.99 15 49
Chatham 15295 5234.86 268 1201
Chattahoochee 2200 20467.02 1 20
Chattooga 1856 7494.15 49 127
Cherokee 16673 6253.54 171 962
Clarke 10376 7995.13 78 359
Clay 166 5814.36 3 9
Clayton 16447 5395.32 260 1036
Clinch 630 9465.14 16 54
Cobb 47106 5958.35 638 2530
Coffee 3836 8912.23 99 559
Colquitt 2811 6192.58 51 189
Columbia 9037 5696.87 105 345
Cook 1068 6124.91 30 91
Coweta 6570 4322.34 98 237
Crawford 430 3516.52 9 50
Crisp 1159 5199.87 33 132
Dade 898 5556.24 8 43
Dawson 2222 8223.23 21 192
Decatur 1852 7035.94 47 122
DeKalb 43767 5518.1 556 3515
Dodge 998 4895.76 50 95
Dooly 643 4798.51 24 71
Dougherty 4707 5235.53 230 836
Douglas 8821 5806.88 116 613
Early 837 8249.56 40 63
Echols 339 8541.19 2 10
Effingham 2887 4509.11 41 188
Elbert 1334 7041.44 29 102
Emanuel 1592 7024.36 47 111
Evans 646 6044.73 10 61
Fannin 1670 6344.98 40 136
Fayette 4755 4045.29 91 188
Floyd 8021 8027.74 129 629
Forsyth 13051 5168.57 96 757
Franklin 2003 8585.88 25 120
Fulton 63795 5803.87 839 3653
Gilmer 1994 6346.88 37 158
Glascock 115 3801.65 4 15
Glynn 5431 6311.67 131 401
Gordon 4847 8349.84 72 235
Grady 1335 5440.1 36 134
Greene 1199 6405.94 28 93
Gwinnett 67465 6946.95 635 4330
Habersham 4196 9161.57 107 407
Hall 21398 10369.81 276 1964
Hancock 735 8971.07 50 87
Haralson 1423 4631.86 25 55
Harris 1662 4787.97 35 120
Hart 1460 5592.37 25 105
Heard 502 4058.21 12 31
Henry 14236 5934.98 175 414
Houston 8100 5157.95 134 551
Irwin 616 6530.27 13 65
Jackson 6790 9089.69 83 370
Jasper 534 3760.83 10 40
Jeff Davis 1104 7288.09 32 90
Jefferson 1382 9025.01 45 126
Jenkins 635 7404.38 34 75
Johnson 668 6914.4 31 83
Jones 1287 4501.42 23 88
Lamar 1053 5442.7 32 71
Lanier 443 4279.78 7 23
Laurens 3211 6789.16 121 292
Lee 1348 4497.68 36 139
Liberty 2138 3453.73 36 171
Lincoln 413 5083.08 14 42
Long 514 2580.97 8 36
Lowndes 6696 5680.45 107 290
Lumpkin 2399 7097.21 35 229
Macon 474 3649.52 15 62
Madison 2153 7134.57 24 110
Marion 310 3738.09 10 27
McDuffie 1291 5977.68 28 121
McIntosh 514 3528.52 8 47
Meriwether 1136 5404.38 23 106
Miller 542 9403.19 4 27
Mitchell 1326 6011.97 62 201
Monroe 1518 5474.81 70 139
Montgomery 637 6905.9 14 37
Morgan 963 5031.87 8 62
Murray 3290 8171.68 44 189
Muscogee 10919 5698.08 225 843
Newton 5791 5154.24 141 464
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 24186 0 306 1038
Oconee 2313 5541.85 45 101
Oglethorpe 960 6299.21 15 60
Paulding 7909 4583.81 125 255
Peach 1477 5395.43 34 160
Pickens 1946 5803.76 24 136
Pierce 1052 5382.45 31 113
Pike 808 4284.2 16 58
Polk 3234 7437.56 57 278
Pulaski 515 4727.81 26 44
Putnam 1423 6502.17 36 107
Quitman 64 2789.89 1 8
Rabun 1275 7506.18 29 131
Randolph 395 5848.39 30 67
Richmond 15812 7818.43 265 1034
Rockdale 4587 4830.45 84 567
Schley 176 3336.49 2 18
Screven 658 4733.81 13 54
Seminole 658 8083.54 14 56
Spalding 3081 4458.11 102 339
Stephens 2549 9681.71 63 216
Stewart 652 10637.95 17 116
Sumter 1591 5411.75 76 238
Talbot 306 4969.15 11 32
Taliaferro 84 5147.06 0 6
Tattnall 1541 6064.3 28 96
Taylor 422 5302.84 17 60
Telfair 642 4103.81 36 61
Terrell 494 5834.42 36 96
Thomas 3002 6756.54 87 265
Tift 3181 7790.84 83 366
Toombs 2530 9376.27 68 149
Towns 867 7204.59 27 103
Treutlen 537 7863.52 15 43
Troup 4904 6964.52 136 418
Turner 546 6760.77 25 76
Twiggs 449 5552.81 21 75
Union 1684 6646.93 47 162
Unknown 3368 0 14 56
Upson 1516 5769.3 77 133
Walker 4755 6830.92 61 198
Walton 6237 6509.49 114 371
Ware 2609 7276.94 95 276
Warren 303 5815.74 7 37
Washington 1397 6881.1 30 91
Wayne 2186 7292.99 54 198
Webster 82 3215.69 3 12
Wheeler 425 5373.62 19 32
White 2533 7975.94 50 239
Whitfield 12898 12322.3 156 625
Wilcox 422 4800.91 25 65
Wilkes 559 5582.18 11 56
Wilkinson 638 7153.27 20 102
Worth 1061 5267.6 44 138
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts and data: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts and data shared here simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 6,502,033 (6,072,614 reported molecular tests; 429,419 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 701,308 (11.5% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 47,680 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 11,511 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Thursday, January 21, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

