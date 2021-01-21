Lush Art opens new location in downtown Perry

|
PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The new Lush Art is now open on Main Street.
This is the second location for the paint and sip business. Cara Heard — the owner of Lush Art — says she’s excited to be a part of the community.
Heard says the Facebook post announcing the new location had more engagement than any other post.
“It seems like it’s going to be a great fit, I like the small-town feel of it,” said Heard. “I’m from a small town, so I think this is going to be a great opportunity for us to expand and bring art to Perry.”
The new location is open for classes. Their Warner Robins location is still open too.
How to take a class
- Go to their website
- The Perry location is BYOB
- Warner Robins allows drink for purchase
- Suggested drinks: Craft beer, wine, and hard cider to sip
They do require social distancing and masks. Participants can remove masks when drinking. Heard says the Perry location will have a grand opening in a few weeks.