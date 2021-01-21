Macon neighborhood fed up with large amounts of debris being dumped in area

Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Residents of a Macon neighborhood are fed up with large amounts of debris being dumped in their area. Macon-Bibb Mayor Lester Miller vows to do something about it.

Officials held a news conference on Pansy Avenue Thursday to discuss blight after bulks of debris were dumped on Pansy and Roundfield Road.

Macon resident Eddie Fobbs says in the last six months the problem has gotten worse.

“I see them dumping up this way every other day when I go to work and tired of it’s an eyesore,” said Fobbs.

When asked why don’t people bring their bulk to a landfill?

“The landfill doesn’t be open but two or three days of the weeks,” said Fobbs.

Macon-Bibb County Landfill is open Monday to Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mayor Miller says there is no excuse for what’s happening and says if illegal disposal continues, there will be consequences.

“It can be imprisonment up to 12 months, it could be $1000 fine or more. What I really like to do is make them do a couple of hundred hours of community service picking up trash,” Miller said.

Miller says he and his team are working to put up signs prohibiting illegal dumping and cameras to catch violators.

Fobbs says installing cameras is the best idea. He says if people know they are being watched, they will think twice about dumping.

“I saw a guy dumping at this site right here in the neighborhood. I came out and confronted him her got in his vehicle and left,” said Fobbs.

Fobbs says after that encounter, he didn’t see the guy anymore. But he does see other unfamiliar faces.

“Its people coming from other neighborhoods dumping the trash,” said Fobbs.

Mayor Miller says blight hurts a cities economic development and creates crime. Two issues he says he will try his best to resolve.