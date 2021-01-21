Residents, staff of Macon assisted living community receives Pfizer vaccine

Jatrissa Wooten
The Cottages on Wesleyan residents received their first round of vaccines on Thursday.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) —Residents of the assisted living community at The Cottages on Wesleyan in Macon received their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine Thursday.  

Both residents and staff got vaccinated. The second round of vaccines will be given in February.

A local CVS Pharmacy administered around 150 vaccines.

The facility’s director of resident services Priscilla Scott says some residents who received the vaccine expressed nervousness but excitement. She says they want to reunite with loved ones, but that will take patience.

“We are just praying that this soon will be over with,” said Scott. “It’s a lot of sacrifices with our residents along with the staff as far as going out places that’s limited — family gatherings, Christmas, Thanksgiving. It has never been how it was in 2020, so we are looking forward to gathering again.”

Scott says staff will monitor residents closely.

