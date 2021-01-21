Rural business tax credit helps Perry businesses grow

Listen to the content of this post:

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Business is booming in Perry thanks to the rural business tax credit program.

Morning By Morning Coffee Company is new to downtown Perry. It sits in a building that was empty for a while.

Beth Cleveland— the owner of Morning by Morning Coffee Company— says they rehabbed the building and wants to employ 14 people. The business also roasts its coffee on site.

“To make it a fun place to come and gather where you can gather safely in the middle of a pandemic, it’s encouraging,” said Cleveland.

The tax credit is separate from pandemic relief. Cleveland says the credit will help her reinvest in her business during a time when businesses are struggling to survive.

“It’s a credit on your income taxes but it also allows you to reinvest in your business, reinvest in your employees,” said Cleveland. “And when you start a new business, especially a new business in a pandemic everything that you could possibly get extra help.”

Cleveland says the city welcomes her business with open arms and many people make it a point to shop local.

“People are extremely supportive and even those who’ve moved away from Perry for whatever reason, they still come back,” said Cleveland.

Ashley Hardin, CEcD — Economic Development Administrator for the City of Perry— says the program started in 2018 to begin private investment in the downtown area. The vacancy rate in downtown decreased from 30 percent to 5 percent.

“More than 100 jobs have been created in Perry since that program started and we have captured 976,000 dollars in tax credits,” said Hardin.

According to Hardin, many businesses invest in Perry because of the tax credit program. She says businesses shouldn’t wait to participate in the program.

“If you’re going to make investment in Perry do it now, said Hardin, “Don’t wait 5 years you’ve got 2 years left of this program.”

7 more businesses are expected to qualify for the tax credit this year.

How to qualify for the Rural Tax Credit Program