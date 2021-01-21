Wet end to work week

By
Dalton Mullinax
-
0
6
MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT)- Rain showers will be off and on today before rain coverage increases tomorrow.

TODAY.

A weak disturbance will generate isolated downpours throughout much of the day. Rain will be off and of today under a cloudy sky. High temperatures will warm into the upper 50’s and lower 60’s this afternoon before only falling to around 50° overnight.

TOMORROW.

Our second cold front of the week will move in tomorrow and that will allow for scattered to widespread showers. Temperatures will be back in the upper 50’s during the afternoon before falling into the upper 30’s overnight. Showers will end late Friday evening.

WEEKEND & BEYOND.

Saturday will be dry with highs in the low 60’s, but then the rain moves back in on Sunday and will continue through the middle of next week. There will be an isolated rain chance each day through Wednesday. Temperatures will warm into the low 70’s by Monday afternoon.

