Mom to Mom: Broccoli Cheese Tots

Looking for a quick, easy, and healthy snack option for those kids?

Today on Mom tom Mom we’ve got you covered. Today we’re making broccoli and cheese tots.

INGREDIENTS

chopped broccolI

one large egg

12 Ritz crackers (crushed)

1 cup of cheddar cheese

1/2 a tablespoon of garlic powder

1/2 tablespoon of salt

It’s super easy and it’s just a handful of simple ingredients that you have around your house.

So all you need is three cups of cooked and chopped broccoli. I like to just go ahead and buy the microwaveable kind and dump it right in there, one large egg, 12 Ritz crackers crushed, and we already have these made up, one heaping cup of cheddar cheese plus a little more for topping, a half a tablespoon of garlic powder and a half a tablespoon of salt.

So what you’re going to do is you’re going to mix all the ingredients together all in one. Just mash it in there. Then we’re going to take our mini muffin pan and grease it up.

Then we’re going to take our mixture and fill the mini muffin pan all the way up to the top but make sure it’s in there really good. Then we’re going to pop it in the oven at 375 for about 15 minutes until it’s nice and brown on top.

This is such a simple and easy, healthy snack for those kiddos. They can have it for lunch. You can pop it in their lunch bag or you can just have it at lunch at home.

They will definitely love it, my kids do.

If you have any suggestions on things that your kids love we’d love to hear it. You could post it to our Facebook page and we’ll see you on the next Mom to Mom.