Sunshine returns to Middle Georgia Saturday

Listen to the content of this post:

It has been a pretty rainy couple of days in Middle Georgia, but we will get a nice break from the rain for the weekend.

High pressure will move in from the north on Saturday allowing for plenty of sunshine through the day.

Highs will be warming into the 60’s Saturday, but Sunday will be bringing quite a change to our weather.



A system will be approaching the area overnight Saturday and into Sunday.

This will allow clouds to become more widespread through the area on Sunday, ahead of a warm front.

The warm front will help to lift in more moisture and some rain chance that will increase as we move into the start of next week.

Unfortunately the warm front will be taking its time, so it won’t have much of an impact on temperatures Sunday, and highs will be limited to the mid 50’s.



By Monday, once the warm front has fully moved into Middle Georgia, our highs will be warming to the 70’s.

Of course when you get 70’s in January you kinda know something is up.

We will see the chance of thunderstorms and maybe even some severe storms (right now chances are low, but not zero).



Rain and storm chances will continue off and on through Tuesday morning, but we will get a small break Tuesday afternoon and evening.

Another wave of energy will be bringing the potential for heavy rain to the area Wednesday, but this will be moving out pretty quickly.

Cooler and drier air will be moving in for the end of the week, bringing an end to rain chances for a while.

Temperatures will also be cooling to around and below normal for this time of year.