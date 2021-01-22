CGTC nursing students help administer COVID vaccine in Pulaski County

The students assisted with registration and screening, administering the vaccine and monitoring.

HAWKINSVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Central Georgia Technical College registered nursing students and faculty are helping with COVID-19 vaccination efforts in Pulaski County.

Taylor Regional Hospital (TRH) in Hawkinsville needed volunteers to help administer doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. On January 13th, the hospital had no-cost vaccinations available for healthcare workers, first responders and community members age 65 and older.

“The assistance provided by the students and instructors was invaluable in helping us to provide our community and surrounding counties with over 600 COVID-19 vaccines in a timely manner,” said TRH Chief Nursing Officer Haley Kaufman.

Taylor Regional Hospital delivered the vaccine using a drive-thru method. The students assisted with registration and screening, administering the vaccine, and monitoring citizens of Pulaski and surrounding counties after the vaccine.

“The nursing students and faculty lead the stations with the oversight of the TRH employees,” said CGTC director of Nursing, Jessica Willcox. “It was a learning experience they will never forget.”

According to a CGTC news release, RN students will continue to help Taylor Regional Hospital with upcoming vaccinations. The nursing program is also making itself available to other regional healthcare systems providing COVID-19 vaccines within the school’s 11-county service area.

 

Photo Credit: CGTC
