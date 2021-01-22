Deputies identify suspect in Bibb County armed robbery

Deputies and the public identified the suspect as 20-year-old Reginald Trephaniel Raines Jr, of Macon.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man accused of firing shots in an afternoon armed robbery.

Deputies say Raines entered the M&M Store at 2760 Montpelier Avenue around 1:30 Monday afternoon. According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, Raines then got into an argument with the clerk about a drink. During the argument, deputies say Raines demanded money from the clerk. When the clerk refused, deputies report Raines stated “I ain’t got nothing to lose,” and he fired multiple shots through the security door at the clerk.

Deputies say Raines then left the store. No one was injured.

A warrant has been issued for Raines for Armed Robbery. Anyone with information on the his whereabouts should contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

