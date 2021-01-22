FVSU campus mourning death of freshman athlete

Jalen Bristol died Saturday in Dekalb County.

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Fort Valley State University is mourning the death of a student who died Saturday in Dekalb County.

According to FVSU, campus flags are at half-staff in memory of Decatur, Georgia native Jalen Bristol. Bristol was a criminal justice major and a member of the track team, competing in the 400 and 800-meter races.

Dekalb County Police report Bristol died in the hospital following a crash where his car went into an embankment, Thursday.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Mr. Jalen Bristol,” said Fort Valley State President Paul Jones. “Our thoughts, prayers and heartfelt condolences are with his family and friends at this time.”

Students in need of counseling can contact the FVSU Office of Student Health and Counseling Services at (478) 825-6174.

Faculty and staff may contact Human Resources.

